News & Insights

Stocks

Raily Aesthetic Announces Significant Asset Impairment

October 30, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited has announced a provision for asset impairment totaling approximately RMB47.1 million, primarily due to the cessation of its subsidiary’s involvement in distributing e-PTFE facial implants. This move is expected to decrease the company’s total profit and net profit attributable to owners by around RMB45.0 million for the year ending December 2024. The board has deemed the impairment provision necessary to accurately reflect the company’s financial standing.

For further insights into HK:2135 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.