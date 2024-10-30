Raily Aesthetic Announces Significant Asset Impairment

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited (HK:2135) has released an update.

Raily Aesthetic Medicine International Holdings Limited has announced a provision for asset impairment totaling approximately RMB47.1 million, primarily due to the cessation of its subsidiary’s involvement in distributing e-PTFE facial implants. This move is expected to decrease the company’s total profit and net profit attributable to owners by around RMB45.0 million for the year ending December 2024. The board has deemed the impairment provision necessary to accurately reflect the company’s financial standing.

