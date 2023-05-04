Railway workers at UK's RMT union back further strikes in new ballot

Adds background on rail dispute and other labour disputes in Britain in paragraphs 3 to 7

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's RMT trade union said on Thursday railway workers had voted in favour of further strike action in a new ballot as part of a long-running pay dispute with train operating companies.

"This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

Thousands of railway workers in Britain were already planning a strike on May 13 after the RMT rejected a new pay offer, the union said last week, in an escalation to a dispute that has resulted in disruptive strikes on the transport network since last summer.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train companies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Chris Reese and Frances Kerry)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.