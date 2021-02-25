RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% above IPO price in market debut

BENGALURU, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares of state-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd RAIT.NS opened nearly 16% higher than the issue price in their market debut on Friday.

Shares of the company, which provides telecom infrastructure and internet services along India's railway tracks and at railway stations, opened at 109 rupees in pre-open trade, after raising 8.19 billion rupees ($112.01 million) in an initial public offering.

($1 = 73.1210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.