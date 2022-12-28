Railroads Union Pacific, CSX see shipment delays from storm dragging out

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N and CSX Corp CSX.O have warned of some shipment delays extending into the next few days as the U.S. railroad operators looked to normalize operations buffeted by a winter storm.

A fatal cross-country winter storm dubbed Elliott plunged some cities into deep freeze over the Christmas and crippled travel and freight operations nationwide, leaving thousands stranded without power and other necessities.

"Extreme winter weather continues to impact portions of our network. Parts of northern Iowa and central Minnesota are still seeing wind gusts, sub-zero temperatures and snow drifts," Union Pacific said on Tuesday, in an update to customers.

The company, which connects key terminals like Chicago to the U.S. West Coast, said it had made "significant progress" in opening its main lines in the impacted areas.

Florida based-CSX said it was continuing recovery operations in areas hit by Elliott, including Buffalo, Erie and other locations in the Great Lakes region and Northeast.

"Shipment delays are possible as service restoration activity continues throughout the week and into the upcoming holiday weekend," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

