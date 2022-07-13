UNP

Railroad cargo backups threaten new logjam -Los Angeles port chief

Lisa Baertlein Reuters
Railroads and importers must remove cargo that is stacking up at the nation's busiest seaport to avoid worsening supply chain congestion, Los Angeles Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Wednesday.

"We must take action on this issue immediately to avoid a nationwide logjam," Seroka said in a media call.

More than 29,000 rail containers are sitting on the docks at Southern California port. That number should not be more than 9,000, Seroka said.

Major U.S. railroads that serve the Port of Los Angeles, including Union Pacific UNP.N and Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N-owned BNSF, slashed jobs and mothballed equipment before pandemic-fueled demand overwhelmed the nation's transportation systems.

That led to container backups at inland rail yards, which then rippled to seaports on the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

