Rail Vision Secures $335,000 Follow-On Order from Latin American Mining Company to Enhance Railway Safety and Efficiency

Rail Vision secures a $335,000 order for its MainLine system, enhancing safety and efficiency in Latin American mining operations.

Rail Vision Ltd. announced a significant $335,000 follow-on order from a major Latin American mining company for its MainLine railway safety system, highlighting the company's expansion in the region. This order comes after a successful long-term trial under challenging conditions, emphasizing Rail Vision's commitment to enhancing safety and efficiency in railway operations. The MainLine system, capable of real-time obstacle detection up to two kilometers ahead, aims to improve operational efficacy in the mining sector. CEO David BenDavid regards this order as validation of Rail Vision's technology and a catalyst for further growth in Latin America and beyond, marking a key step in the company's global expansion strategy.

Potential Positives

The company secured a $335,000 follow-on order from a prominent Latin American mining company, demonstrating significant commercial traction and confidence in their technology.

This order follows a successful year-long trial of the MainLine system, indicating its reliability under demanding conditions and enhancing credibility in the market.

The deployment of the MainLine system is expected to enhance safety and optimize rail transport efficiency for the client, showcasing the practical benefits of Rail Vision's technology.

The press release positions Rail Vision for potential long-term revenue growth and market penetration in the Latin American market, which could lead to future expansion opportunities.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a significant follow-on order, it also relies heavily on forward-looking statements that indicate uncertainty in achieving projected growth and market penetration.

The announcement may raise concerns about the reliance on a single client for a substantial order, which can expose the company to risks if the client's operational needs change.

The mention of "rigorous testing and validation" raises questions about prior performance and the potential challenges faced during this process, implying that reliance on the technology had to be proven under demanding conditions.

FAQ

What recent milestone did Rail Vision achieve in Latin America?

Rail Vision secured a $335,000 follow-on order from a prominent Latin American mining company for its MainLine system.

How does the MainLine system enhance railway safety?

The MainLine system provides real-time obstacle detection and alerting up to two kilometers ahead, ensuring safer railway operations.

What role did testing play in Rail Vision's recent order?

The order followed a long-term and successful trial of the MainLine system under demanding operational and environmental conditions.

What is the significance of this order for Rail Vision's growth?

This order is a strong endorsement of Rail Vision's technology and marks a significant step in their expansion in the Latin American market.

How does Rail Vision's technology contribute to mining operations?

Rail Vision's technology optimizes rail transport efficiency and enhances safety within extensive mining operations.

Full Release



The order marks a significant commercial milestone and signals Rail Vision’s continued expansion in the Latin American market





Ra’anana, Israel, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), a leader in railway safety and AI-driven vision technology, announced today it has secured a $335,000 follow-on order from a prominent Latin American mining company for its MainLine system. The order follows a long-term and successful trial of the system under demanding operational and environmental conditions.





This order reinforces Rail Vision’s increasing commercial traction in Latin America and marks an important step in expanding the client’s deployment of MainLine across its railway fleet. The system will play a critical role in enhancing safety and optimizing rail transport efficiency within the mining company’s extensive mining operations.





Rail Vision’s MainLine product provides real-time obstacle detection, classification, and alerting up to two kilometers ahead, ensuring safer, more efficient railway operations under extreme weather and lighting conditions. The company’s technology is proven, scalable, and driving increased adoption, which aims to position Rail Vision for potential long-term revenue growth and market penetration.





“This additional order is a strong endorsement of our technology by one of the region’s most respected industrial players,” said David BenDavid, CEO of Rail Vision. “It marks a significant commercial milestone that follows a year of rigorous testing and validation. This transition from pilot to scaled deployment reflects the growing demand for our AI-powered railway safety solutions and signals our accelerating momentum in the Latin American market. We view this as a gateway to further potential expansion across the region and a strong step toward our global growth strategy.”







About Rail Vision Ltd.







Rail Vision is revolutionizing railway safety with cutting-edge



AI-driven vision technology



. By integrating



advanced electro-optics, deep learning, and big data analytics



, Rail Vision’s solutions help railway operators



enhance safety, optimize efficiency, and transition toward autonomous operations



. The company’s expanding



customer adoption and repeat orders



reinforce its position as a



key technology provider in the railway industry



.





For more information, visit



www.railvision.io



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the increasing adoption of its technology, its potential long-term revenue growth and market penetration, its accelerating momentum and potential expansion in the Latin American market and its global growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Rail Vision is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.







Investor Relations







Michal Efraty





15 Ha’Tidhar St., POB 2155





4366517 Ra’anana, Israel







Email:





investors@railvision.io









Phone:



+972(0)9-9577706



