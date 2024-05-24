News & Insights

Rail Vision Ltd. Achieves Key Milestones in 2024

May 24, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has released an update.

Rail Vision Ltd. has reported a string of significant achievements in 2024, including the first commercial installation of their AI-driven railway safety systems, a major regulatory certification in Europe, and strategic partnerships and patent approvals that strengthen their market position, particularly in the U.S. With these milestones, the company aims to enhance global recognition as a leading provider of advanced railway safety technology, while also progressing toward the concept of autonomous trains.

