Rail Vikas Nigam (NSEI:RVNL) Price Target Increased by 33.41% to 207.74

The average one-year price target for Rail Vikas Nigam (NSEI:RVNL) has been revised to 207.74 / share. This is an increase of 33.41% from the prior estimate of 155.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 260.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.43% from the latest reported closing price of 251.60 / share.

Rail Vikas Nigam Maintains 0.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.87%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rail Vikas Nigam. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 71.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVNL is 0.06%, a decrease of 43.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 128.58% to 18,950K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,354K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,287K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,893K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVNL by 30.51% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 930K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 48.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVNL by 34.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.