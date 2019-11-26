Rail Strike at Canadian National Calls for Lay-offs in Halifax

As the rail strike at Canadian National Railway Company CNI continues for more than a week shaking up the economy, union members receive lay-off notices.



The Unifor union received a notice on the lay-off of 70 workers at a Nova Scotia facility effective Thursday, who tackle vehicles shipped in and out of Canada. Regarding these job cuts in Halifax due to the strike, management stated, “this strike has affected all of our operations, including at our autoport facilities.”



The strike led by about 3,200 conductors and railyard operators of the company began on Nov 19 with workers agitating over safety issues, working conditions including time to take break, and benefits.

Canadian National Railway Company Price

Canadian National Railway Company price | Canadian National Railway Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Canadian National carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Kansas City Southern KSU, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. VLRS. While Allegiant sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Kansas City Southern and Controladora Vuela carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Kansas City Southern, Allegiant Travel and Controladora Vuela have soared more than 61%, 69% and 100%, respectively, so far this year.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.