$RAIL stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RAIL stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,645,826 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RAIL:
$RAIL Insider Trading Activity
$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316
- WILLIAM D GEHL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,300
- NIGRIS FELAN JOSE DE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,741
$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 302,620 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,711,475
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 267,778 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,399,290
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 255,811 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,292,066
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 216,307 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,938,110
- MINERVA ADVISORS LLC removed 200,099 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,792,887
- WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 163,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,760,356
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 158,700 shares (+128.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,421,952
