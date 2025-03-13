$RAIL stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RAIL stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,645,826 of trading volume.

$RAIL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RAIL:

$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES R MEYER purchased 23,400 shares for an estimated $251,316

WILLIAM D GEHL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $108,300

NIGRIS FELAN JOSE DE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $40,741

$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

