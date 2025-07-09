$RAIL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RAIL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,532,860 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RAIL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RAIL stock page):
$RAIL Insider Trading Activity
$RAIL insiders have traded $RAIL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CELIA PEREZ (GC and Corp Secretary) sold 7,982 shares for an estimated $68,595
- BENAVIDES ALEJANDRO GIL has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $21,180 and 0 sales.
$RAIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $RAIL stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 468,672 shares (+334.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,591,756
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 188,369 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,041,680
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 171,417 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $947,936
- CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO removed 140,335 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $776,052
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 114,945 shares (+435.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $635,645
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 113,980 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $630,309
- CONSOLIDATED PORTFOLIO REVIEW CORP removed 82,970 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $458,824
