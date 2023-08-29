News & Insights

Raiffeisen prepared to sell Russian subsidiary or spin it off - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

August 29, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

ALPBACH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI is prepared to sell its Russian subsidiary or spin it off, chief executive Johann Strobl said on Tuesday, adding that this would require a lot of approvals.

Strobl said during a panel discussion in Alpbach that he was unable to give a timeframe for the move as the process was ongoing.

