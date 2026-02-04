Raiffeisen Bank International (XTRA:RAW) Price Target Increased by 23.82% to 39.31

The average one-year price target for Raiffeisen Bank International (XTRA:RAW) has been revised to 39,31 € / share. This is an increase of 23.82% from the prior estimate of 31,74 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22,57 € to a high of 56,88 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of 43,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raiffeisen Bank International. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 24.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAW is 0.11%, an increase of 35.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.95% to 8,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,841K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAW by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,147K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAW by 5.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 872K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAW by 5.38% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 458K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 426K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAW by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.