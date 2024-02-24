Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Depositary Receipt () (RAIFY) Price Target Increased by 24.80% to 7.68

The average one-year price target for Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:RAIFY) has been revised to 7.68 / share. This is an increase of 24.80% from the prior estimate of 6.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.75 to a high of 15.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.69% from the latest reported closing price of 5.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAIFY is 0.14%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.11% to 10,483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIFY by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,035K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAIFY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIFY by 0.21% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAIFY by 3.45% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.