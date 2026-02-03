Stocks
Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Depositary Receipt (RAIFY) Price Target Increased by 29.59% to 7.32

February 03, 2026 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for Raiffeisen Bank International AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RAIFY) has been revised to $7.32 / share. This is an increase of 29.59% from the prior estimate of $5.65 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$12.10 to a high of $26.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.31% from the latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ativo Capital Management holds 65K shares.

Fintel
