Raiden Resources Trading Halt Ahead of Key Announcement

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.
Raiden Resources Limited has initiated a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to visual drill intercepts at its Andover South Project. This halt will remain effective until the company releases further information or until normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming announcement that could influence the company’s stock performance.
