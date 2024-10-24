News & Insights

Raiden Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Perth, Australia. The company encourages shareholders to access the meeting materials online and submit proxy forms before the deadline if unable to attend. Voting on resolutions will be conducted by a poll.

