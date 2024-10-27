News & Insights

Raiden Resources Secures Approval for Mt Sholl Drilling

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has secured all necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at its Mt Sholl copper-nickel-PGE project in Western Australia. The drilling program, funded by First Quantum Minerals, aims to explore new targets and expand existing mineral resources. This strategic move highlights the project’s potential value and aligns with Raiden’s ongoing exploration efforts in the region.

