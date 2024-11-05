News & Insights

Raiden Resources to Quote New Securities on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced a new issue of over 20 million fully paid ordinary shares set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This development reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to leverage market opportunities and enhance shareholder value. Investors keen on stock market movements may find this update noteworthy as Raiden progresses in its business operations.

