Raiden Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 23,888,398 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 3, 2024. This move, resulting from the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence.

