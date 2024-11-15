News & Insights

Raiden Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

November 15, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 2,350,942 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective November 15, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to convert options and other convertible securities, potentially influencing its market dynamics. Investors might find this development significant as it could impact the stock’s liquidity and trading activity.

