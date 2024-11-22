Raiden Resources Issues New Securities for ASX Quotation

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the issuance of over 25 million new ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move indicates potential growth opportunities for the company, capturing the interest of investors keen on expanding their portfolios in the resource sector.

For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.