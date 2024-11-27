Raiden Resources to Issue New Shares on ASX

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of 20,297,379 ordinary fully paid shares, which will be quoted on the ASX under the code RDN. This move is part of the company’s strategy to capitalize on exercised options and convertible securities, potentially enhancing its market presence and shareholder value.

