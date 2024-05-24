Raiden Resources Expands Securities Offering

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a significant new issuance of 16,877,370 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code RDN, dated May 24, 2024. This move signifies a potential expansion and growth opportunity for the company and invites investors to participate in its evolving journey in the stock market.

