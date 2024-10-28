News & Insights

Raiden Resources Expands with New ASX Securities

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 4.7 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, marking a significant step for the company. This move is expected to attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the resource sector. The new securities are set to be issued on October 28, 2024.

