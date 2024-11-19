News & Insights

Raiden Resources Expands Market Presence with New ASX Quotation

November 19, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited is set to enhance its market presence with the quotation of over 10 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. This move is a significant step in increasing liquidity and expanding the company’s investor base. Investors keen on the mining sector may find this development noteworthy as it could influence stock performance.

