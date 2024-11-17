Raiden Resources Completes Drilling at Arrow Gold Project

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has completed its Air Core drilling program at the Arrow Gold Project, with samples sent to the lab for analysis. The program, financed by joint venture partner Mallina Co Pty Ltd, focused on orogenic gold targets and comprised 79 drill holes. Results from this exploration will guide future project activities.

