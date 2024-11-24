Raiden Resources Awaits Drilling Results Announcement

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.
Raiden Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding drilling results from its Andover South Project. This trading pause is expected to last until either the release of the announcement or the start of trading on November 27, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting this update as it could significantly impact the company’s market value.
