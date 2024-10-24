Raiden Resources Alerts Investors on Option Expiry

News & Insights

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has notified holders of its RDNOA listed options that they will expire on November 30, 2024. Investors have the opportunity to exercise, sell, or allow their options to lapse, with the exercise price set at A$0.015 per share. The official quotation of these options will cease on November 25, 2024.

