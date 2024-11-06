Raiden Resources Advances Andover South Drilling

Raiden Resources Limited (AU:RDN) has released an update.

Raiden Resources Limited has made significant progress in its Andover South lithium project with 3,500 meters of diamond drilling completed and samples from the initial 12 drill holes sent for laboratory analysis in Perth. The company anticipates receiving assay results in November, which will be promptly released to the market. The drilling program is being expanded to include additional target areas, showing Raiden’s commitment to advancing its lithium exploration efforts.

For further insights into AU:RDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.