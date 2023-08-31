Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (RADLY) Price Target Increased by 20.70% to 7.45

The average one-year price target for Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (OTC:RADLY) has been revised to 7.45 / share. This is an increase of 20.70% from the prior estimate of 6.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.78 to a high of 9.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from the latest reported closing price of 5.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADLY is 0.29%, an increase of 50.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 142.44% to 5,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 2,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 42.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 123.36% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 9.11% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 30.15% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 27.19% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.