News & Insights

Stocks
RADLY

Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (RADLY) Price Target Decreased by 13.85% to 6.17

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (OTC:RADLY) has been revised to 6.17 / share. This is an decrease of 13.85% from the prior estimate of 7.16 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.91 to a high of 7.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from the latest reported closing price of 6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADLY is 0.28%, an increase of 48.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 146.46% to 5,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RADLY / Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 2,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 42.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 123.36% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 9.11% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 8.86% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 15.98% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RADLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.