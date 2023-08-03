Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (RADLY) Price Target Decreased by 13.85% to 6.17

The average one-year price target for Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR (OTC:RADLY) has been revised to 6.17 / share. This is an decrease of 13.85% from the prior estimate of 7.16 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.91 to a high of 7.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from the latest reported closing price of 6.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raia Drogasil S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADLY is 0.28%, an increase of 48.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 146.46% to 5,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 2,806K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,602K shares, representing an increase of 42.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 123.36% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 863K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 9.11% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 8.86% over the last quarter.

JHEM - John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 15.98% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RADLY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

