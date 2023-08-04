Raia Drogasil (RADL3) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 29.30

The average one-year price target for Raia Drogasil (RADL3) has been revised to 29.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 27.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.31 to a high of 37.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from the latest reported closing price of 28.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Raia Drogasil. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 7.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RADL3 is 0.52%, an increase of 11.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 337,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 25,234K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,356K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADL3 by 65.69% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 23,936K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADL3 by 29.36% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 20,527K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,141K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADL3 by 12.62% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 17,689K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 17,036K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RADL3 by 29.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.