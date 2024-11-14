News & Insights

Rai Way S.p.A. Releases Interim Management Report

November 14, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.

Rai Way S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s digital infrastructure sector, has released its Interim Management Report as of September 30, 2024. The company, which operates crucial broadcasting networks and offers media distribution services, continues to leverage its extensive network and technological expertise to serve its clients.

