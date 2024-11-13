Rai Way Reports Solid Growth in Early 2024

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.

Rai Way S.p.A. reported solid growth for the first nine months of 2024, with core revenues rising by 1.1% to €206.5 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 2.7% to €142.2 million. Despite higher amortization and financial charges, net profit grew by 1% to €70.5 million, while the company remains confident in its strategic direction for the rest of the year.

For further insights into IT:RWAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.