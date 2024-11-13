News & Insights

Rai Way Reports Solid Growth in Early 2024

November 13, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.

Rai Way S.p.A. reported solid growth for the first nine months of 2024, with core revenues rising by 1.1% to €206.5 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 2.7% to €142.2 million. Despite higher amortization and financial charges, net profit grew by 1% to €70.5 million, while the company remains confident in its strategic direction for the rest of the year.

