Rai Way Reports Solid Growth in Early 2024

Rai Way S.p.A. (IT:RWAY) has released an update.
Rai Way S.p.A. reported solid growth for the first nine months of 2024, with core revenues rising by 1.1% to €206.5 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 2.7% to €142.2 million. Despite higher amortization and financial charges, net profit grew by 1% to €70.5 million, while the company remains confident in its strategic direction for the rest of the year.
