Ragusa Minerals Ltd Announces Key AGM Results

November 26, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of key resolutions. Notably, the re-election of Mr. Jerko Zuvela as a director was confirmed, alongside the adoption of the remuneration report. These developments are crucial for investors tracking the company’s governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:RAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

