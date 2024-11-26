Ragusa Minerals Ltd Announces Key AGM Results

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd announced the outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the approval of key resolutions. Notably, the re-election of Mr. Jerko Zuvela as a director was confirmed, alongside the adoption of the remuneration report. These developments are crucial for investors tracking the company’s governance and strategic direction.

