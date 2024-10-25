News & Insights

Ragusa Minerals Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 25, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Perth, where key resolutions include the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Jerko Zuvela as a director, and approval of a mandate to issue equity securities up to 10% of the company’s capital. These decisions are pivotal for shareholders as they shape the company’s governance and potential capital expansion strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

