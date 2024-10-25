Ragusa Minerals Announces Key AGM Resolutions

Ragusa Minerals Ltd (AU:RAS) has released an update.

Ragusa Minerals Ltd is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Perth, where key resolutions include the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Jerko Zuvela as a director, and approval of a mandate to issue equity securities up to 10% of the company’s capital. These decisions are pivotal for shareholders as they shape the company’s governance and potential capital expansion strategies.

