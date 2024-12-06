Ragnar Metals Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ragnar Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Ariel (Eddie) King, involving the transfer of performance rights and options without any change in beneficial ownership. This shift includes a significant number of Class A and B Performance Rights and Unlisted Options, reflecting strategic adjustments approved at their Annual General Meeting. Investors might find these changes indicative of the company’s future plans and director commitments.
For further insights into AU:RAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.