Ragnar Metals Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

December 06, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Ariel (Eddie) King, involving the transfer of performance rights and options without any change in beneficial ownership. This shift includes a significant number of Class A and B Performance Rights and Unlisted Options, reflecting strategic adjustments approved at their Annual General Meeting. Investors might find these changes indicative of the company’s future plans and director commitments.

