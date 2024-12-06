Ragnar Metals Updates on Director’s Securities Interests

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Ariel (Eddie) King, involving the transfer of performance rights and options without any change in beneficial ownership. This shift includes a significant number of Class A and B Performance Rights and Unlisted Options, reflecting strategic adjustments approved at their Annual General Meeting. Investors might find these changes indicative of the company’s future plans and director commitments.

