Ragnar Metals Unveils Promising Uranium Projects in Sweden

November 18, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced promising findings from its initial exploration of newly granted uranium projects in Sweden. The company reported significant uranium mineralization at the Flugen, Viken East, and Viken South projects, showing potential for extensive uranium and vanadium deposits. These developments position Ragnar as an emerging player in Sweden’s uranium exploration sector.

