Ragnar Metals Unveils New Employee Incentive Plan

December 06, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited announced the issuance of 14 million unquoted equity securities, divided into Class C and Class D Performance Rights, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move could potentially motivate employees and align their interests with the company’s growth objectives.

