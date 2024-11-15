Ragnar Metals Sees Strong Support at AGM

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent annual general meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support for their strategic initiatives. This includes the approval of a 10% placement capacity and various director performance rights, signaling potential growth and solid governance. Investors may find Ragnar’s positive outcomes and strategic plans promising for future stock performance.

