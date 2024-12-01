News & Insights

Ragnar Metals Reveals Top Shareholders in Latest Report

December 01, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has released its top holders report, showcasing that Hunt Prosperity Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 13.19% of the company’s options, followed by Mr. Ahmed Al Shober with 10.55%. The report highlights the diverse shareholder base and provides insights into the major stakeholders influencing the company’s financial landscape.

