Ragnar Metals Reveals Top Shareholders in Latest Report

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ragnar Metals Limited has released its top holders report, showcasing that Hunt Prosperity Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 13.19% of the company’s options, followed by Mr. Ahmed Al Shober with 10.55%. The report highlights the diverse shareholder base and provides insights into the major stakeholders influencing the company’s financial landscape.
For further insights into AU:RAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.