Ragnar Metals Reveals Top Shareholders in Latest Report

Ragnar Metals Limited has released its top holders report, showcasing that Hunt Prosperity Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 13.19% of the company’s options, followed by Mr. Ahmed Al Shober with 10.55%. The report highlights the diverse shareholder base and provides insights into the major stakeholders influencing the company’s financial landscape.

