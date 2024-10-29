News & Insights

Ragnar Metals Reports Significant Cash Outflow

October 29, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited reported a significant cash outflow in the latest quarter, with a net decrease of $5.7 million primarily due to investments and exploration activities. Despite receiving $107,000 in interest, the company’s cash reserves fell from $9.3 million to $3.6 million. This financial update highlights the company’s focus on expansion while navigating the challenges of maintaining liquidity.

