Ragnar Metals Reports Significant Cash Outflow

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited reported a significant cash outflow in the latest quarter, with a net decrease of $5.7 million primarily due to investments and exploration activities. Despite receiving $107,000 in interest, the company’s cash reserves fell from $9.3 million to $3.6 million. This financial update highlights the company’s focus on expansion while navigating the challenges of maintaining liquidity.

