Ragnar Metals Limited Announces High-Risk Options Offer

Ragnar Metals Limited is offering up to 94.8 million new options at a price of $0.001 each, aiming to raise nearly $94,791. These options are considered highly speculative and are targeted at investors looking for high-risk opportunities in the financial markets. Interested investors are advised to consult with financial advisors before participating.

