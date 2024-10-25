News & Insights

Ragnar Metals Limited Announces High-Risk Options Offer

October 25, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited is offering up to 94.8 million new options at a price of $0.001 each, aiming to raise nearly $94,791. These options are considered highly speculative and are targeted at investors looking for high-risk opportunities in the financial markets. Interested investors are advised to consult with financial advisors before participating.

