Ragnar Metals Issues 13 Million Unlisted Options

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 13 million unlisted options, each with an exercise price of $0.03, set to expire in November 2027. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in unlisted equity securities. The issuance is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the stock market.

