News & Insights

Stocks

Ragnar Metals Issues 13 Million Unlisted Options

October 25, 2024 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 13 million unlisted options, each with an exercise price of $0.03, set to expire in November 2027. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in unlisted equity securities. The issuance is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the stock market.

For further insights into AU:RAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.