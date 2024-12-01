Ragnar Metals to Issue New Listed Options on ASX

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ragnar Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 94,791,065 new listed options on the ASX, with an exercise price of $0.03 and a two-year expiry. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base and attract investor interest. The options are set to be officially issued on December 2, 2024.
For further insights into AU:RAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.