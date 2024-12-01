News & Insights

Ragnar Metals to Issue New Listed Options on ASX

December 01, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Ragnar Metals Limited (AU:RAG) has released an update.

Ragnar Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 94,791,065 new listed options on the ASX, with an exercise price of $0.03 and a two-year expiry. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base and attract investor interest. The options are set to be officially issued on December 2, 2024.

