RAG to pay less than $1.1 bln in Thyssenkrupp elevator bid-sources

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The RAG Stiftung will likely pay less than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as part of a consortium it has joined to bid for the elevator division of Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, two people familiar with the matter said.

This will give RAG, a foundation tasked with bearing the costs for the country's exit from hard coal mining, a minor role in the consortium led by private equity firms Advent and Cinven CINV.UL, the people said.

A RAG spokeswoman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)

