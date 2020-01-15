RAG joins consortium in Thyssenkrupp elevator auction - WAZ

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany's RAG Stiftung has joined a consortium consisting of private equity firms Advent and Cinven CINV.UL in a bid for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator division, German newspaper WAZ reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

RAG, the controlling shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik EVKn.DE, is tasked with bearing the costs for the country's exit from hard coal mining.

RAG was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Michelle Martin)

