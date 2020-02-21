RAG foundation wants "significant minority stake" in Thyssen's lift unit-report

Contributor
Michelle Martin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Germany's RAG foundation wants to buy a "significant minority stake" in Thyssenkrupp elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany's RAG foundation wants to buy a "significant minority stake" in Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE elevator division and could finance it without selling its Evonik EVKn.DE shares or stakes in other firms, a newspaper cited head Bernd Toenjes as saying.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Toenjes as saying he would like Thyssenkrupp to keep a stake in its elevator division. The foundation is the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik.

Earlier this month, RAG told Reuters it was part of a bidding consortium which includes private equity firm Advent, Cinven CINV.UL and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

On Thursday Reuters reported that Thyssenkrupp is nearing a full sale of its elevator division, with three people familiar with the matter saying this would secure the highest valuation of about 16 billion euros ($17.38 billion)to help the company pay down debt.

($1 = 0.9207 euros)

