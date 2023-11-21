RAG Foundation issues new Evonik exchangeable bonds, buys back old ones

Writes through with additional details

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Germany's RAG Foundationsaid on Tuesday it was replacing its convertible bonds on shares in specialty chemicals makerEvonik EVKn.DE that expire next year with longer-dated securities.

The foundation, which holds 53% of Evonik, said it would issue new convertible bonds with a volume of 500 million euros ($545.35 million) that would run until 2030.

In return, the bonds maturing at the beginning of October 2024, of which 450 million euros are still outstanding, would be repurchased at 97% of their nominal value.

The foundation is also offering to buy back a nominal volume of 50 million euros of the exchangeable bonds maturing in 2026 at 94%.

It added that net proceeds from the new bonds would be used to finance the potential repurchase of outstanding 2024 and 2026 bonds, and to increase its existing financial assets.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

